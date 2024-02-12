$1000 Invested In Boston Scientific 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 12, 2024 12:30 PM | 1 min read
Boston Scientific BSX has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.56% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.13%. Currently, Boston Scientific has a market capitalization of $95.60 billion.

Buying $1000 In BSX: If an investor had bought $1000 of BSX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,859.87 today based on a price of $65.26 for BSX at the time of writing.

Boston Scientific's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

