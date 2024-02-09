$1000 Invested In Super Micro Computer 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Loading... Loading...

Super Micro Computer SMCI has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 31.55% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 42.11%. Currently, Super Micro Computer has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion.

Buying $1000 In SMCI: If an investor had bought $1000 of SMCI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $33,542.47 today based on a price of $709.85 for SMCI at the time of writing.

Super Micro Computer's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.