If You Invested $100 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have $13,000 Today

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 7, 2024 1:30 PM | 1 min read
DexCom DXCM has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 26.47% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 39.09%. Currently, DexCom has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion.

Buying $100 In DXCM: If an investor had bought $100 of DXCM stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $13,189.53 today based on a price of $125.11 for DXCM at the time of writing.

DexCom's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

