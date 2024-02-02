Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Ares Management 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Loading... Loading...

Ares Management ARES has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 29.29% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 41.95%. Currently, Ares Management has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion.

Buying $1000 In ARES: If an investor had bought $1000 of ARES stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $5,853.65 today based on a price of $122.01 for ARES at the time of writing.

Ares Management's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

