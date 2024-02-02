Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Medifast Stock In The Last 15 Years

Loading...
Medifast MED has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.79% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.06%. Currently, Medifast has a market capitalization of $596.48 million.
Buying $100 In MED: If an investor had bought $100 of MED stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $682.73 today based on a price of $54.76 for MED at the time of writing.
Medifast's Performance Over Last 15 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
