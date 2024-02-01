$1000 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth $3,200 Today

Loading... Loading...

Extra Space Storage EXR has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.6% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.36%. Currently, Extra Space Storage has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion.

Buying $1000 In EXR: If an investor had bought $1000 of EXR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,202.07 today based on a price of $144.44 for EXR at the time of writing.

Extra Space Storage's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.