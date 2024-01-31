5 Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector

Loading... Loading...

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the industrials sector:

Mueller Industries MLI - P/E: 9.07 Capital Product Partners CPLP - P/E: 6.74 Cresud SACIF CRESY - P/E: 6.83 Universal Logistics Hldgs ULH - P/E: 7.47 Atkore ATKR - P/E: 9.08

This quarter, Mueller Industries experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $1.56 in Q2 and is now $0.59. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.53%, which has increased by 0.04% from 1.49% last quarter.

Most recently, Capital Product Partners reported earnings per share at $0.84, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at $0.75. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.32%, which has increased by 0.39% from 3.93% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Cresud SACIF reported earnings per share at $1.4, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $0.57. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.07%, which has decreased by 0.69% from last quarter's yield of 2.76%.

This quarter, Universal Logistics Hldgs experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $0.9 in Q2 and is now $0.88. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.84%, which has increased by 0.52% from 1.32% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Atkore experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $5.72 in Q3 and is now $4.21.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.