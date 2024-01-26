A Look Into Consumer Defensive Sector Value Stocks

Loading... Loading...

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the consumer defensive sector that may be worth watching:

Vector Group VGR - P/E: 9.77 Village Super Market VLGEA - P/E: 7.79 Darling Ingredients DAR - P/E: 9.92 S&W Seed SANW - P/E: 1.77 Bunge Global BG - P/E: 6.85

Vector Group saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.32 in Q2 to $0.33 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 7.46%, which has decreased by 0.07% from 7.53% in the previous quarter.

Village Super Market's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $0.78, whereas in Q4, they were at 1.05. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 4.0%, which has decreased by 0.48% from last quarter's yield of 4.48%.

Darling Ingredients saw a decrease in earnings per share from 1.55 in Q2 to $0.77 now. S&W Seed's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $-0.11, whereas in Q4, they were at -0.13. Bunge Global has reported Q3 earnings per share at $2.99, which has decreased by 19.62% compared to Q2, which was 3.72. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.49%, which has increased by 0.11% from 2.38% in the previous quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.