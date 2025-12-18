movers image
December 18, 2025 7:05 AM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares moved upwards by 47.9% to $0.44 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
  • Silynxcom (AMEX:SYNX) stock moved upwards by 21.37% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.
  • Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ:SPAI) shares rose 16.09% to $3.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.7 million.
  • Innovative Solns (NASDAQ:ISSC) stock rose 8.18% to $11.89. The company's market cap stands at $193.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) shares moved upwards by 7.18% to $18.79. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Solidion Technology (NASDAQ:STI) stock moved upwards by 6.87% to $6.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.3 million.

Losers

  • DirectBooking Technology (NASDAQ:ZDAI) shares fell 7.4% to $0.23 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million.
  • Elong Power Holding (NASDAQ:ELPW) shares decreased by 6.26% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.
  • Robin Energy (NASDAQ:RBNE) shares decreased by 4.84% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million.
  • Capstone Holding (NASDAQ:CAPS) stock fell 4.28% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) shares declined by 3.99% to $3.61. The company's market cap stands at $41.7 million.
  • Julong Holding (NASDAQ:JLHL) shares declined by 3.53% to $3.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

