12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares moved upwards by 47.9% to $0.44 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.

Losers

DirectBooking Technology (NASDAQ:ZDAI) shares fell 7.4% to $0.23 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million.

(NASDAQ:PPSI) shares declined by 3.99% to $3.61. The company's market cap stands at $41.7 million. Julong Holding (NASDAQ:JLHL) shares declined by 3.53% to $3.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.