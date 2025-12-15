12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- ECARX Holdings (NASDAQ:ECX) stock rose 6.2% to $1.7 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $584.1 million.
- SunCar Tech Gr (NASDAQ:SDA) stock moved upwards by 3.78% to $1.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $199.8 million.
- Digital Currency X (NASDAQ:DCX) shares rose 2.39% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.
- Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) shares rose 2.04% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $70.0 million.
- Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) shares increased by 1.91% to $3.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.7 million.
- ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ:ZCMD) stock rose 1.75% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million.
Losers
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock declined by 1.9% to $0.16 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million.
- VisionSys AI (NASDAQ:VSA) shares declined by 1.65% to $0.11. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.
- XMax (NASDAQ:XWIN) stock fell 1.35% to $5.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $247.8 million.
- Playboy (NASDAQ:PLBY) stock declined by 1.12% to $1.76. The company's market cap stands at $211.2 million.
- Netclass Technology (NASDAQ:NTCL) shares decreased by 1.06% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million.
- Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) stock fell 0.99% to $38.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 billion.
