December 15, 2025 4:06 PM 1 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • ECARX Holdings (NASDAQ:ECX) stock rose 6.2% to $1.7 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $584.1 million.
  • SunCar Tech Gr (NASDAQ:SDA) stock moved upwards by 3.78% to $1.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $199.8 million.
  • Digital Currency X (NASDAQ:DCX) shares rose 2.39% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.
  • Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) shares rose 2.04% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $70.0 million.
  • Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) shares increased by 1.91% to $3.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.7 million.
  • ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ:ZCMD) stock rose 1.75% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million.

Losers

  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock declined by 1.9% to $0.16 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million.
  • VisionSys AI (NASDAQ:VSA) shares declined by 1.65% to $0.11. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.
  • XMax (NASDAQ:XWIN) stock fell 1.35% to $5.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $247.8 million.
  • Playboy (NASDAQ:PLBY) stock declined by 1.12% to $1.76. The company's market cap stands at $211.2 million.
  • Netclass Technology (NASDAQ:NTCL) shares decreased by 1.06% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million.
  • Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) stock fell 0.99% to $38.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

