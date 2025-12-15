12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Inspire Veterinary (NASDAQ:IVP) stock moved upwards by 8.1% to $0.06 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million.
- Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) shares rose 6.41% to $8.3. The company's market cap stands at $92.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) shares rose 5.36% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.
- SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) shares moved upwards by 4.87% to $1.72. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.
- Jyong Biotech (NASDAQ:MENS) stock rose 3.84% to $23.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV) stock increased by 3.8% to $6.54. The company's market cap stands at $80.9 million.
Losers
- Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) stock declined by 9.2% to $20.91 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- NewcelX (NASDAQ:NCEL) shares declined by 6.68% to $2.33. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.
- Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) stock decreased by 5.0% to $10.28. The company's market cap stands at $384.5 million.
- FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) stock declined by 4.29% to $9.61. The company's market cap stands at $33.9 million.
- SS Innovations (NASDAQ:SSII) shares declined by 3.74% to $4.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) stock fell 3.6% to $0.7.
