12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) stock increased by 15.1% to $6.77 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million.

Losers

Mawson Infra Gr (NASDAQ:MIGI) stock declined by 11.8% to $5.38 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.

(AMEX:POAS) stock decreased by 2.71% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.8 million. AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) stock decreased by 2.32% to $16.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $723.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.