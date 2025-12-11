12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) stock increased by 15.1% to $6.77 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares moved upwards by 7.8% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.
- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares moved upwards by 4.21% to $1.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.7 million.
- Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) shares moved upwards by 3.74% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $32.2 million.
- Black Titan (NASDAQ:BTTC) stock increased by 3.64% to $4.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.6 million.
- ChowChow Cloud Internatio (AMEX:CHOW) stock increased by 3.5% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.2 million.
Losers
- Mawson Infra Gr (NASDAQ:MIGI) stock declined by 11.8% to $5.38 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
- Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) shares declined by 9.66% to $1.59.
- Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) stock decreased by 4.63% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.
- Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) stock declined by 3.5% to $34.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $339.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Phaos Technology Holdings (AMEX:POAS) stock decreased by 2.71% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.8 million.
- AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) stock decreased by 2.32% to $16.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $723.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
