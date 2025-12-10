12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

YSX Tech Co (NASDAQ:YSXT) shares moved upwards by 2.85% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $42.1 million.

Losers

Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN) stock decreased by 1.9% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $14.9 million.

