11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) stock moved upwards by 16.5% to $35.7 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:BRZE) stock moved upwards by 16.5% to $35.7 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) stock moved upwards by 10.7% to $28.44. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

(NASDAQ:PLAB) stock moved upwards by 10.7% to $28.44. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today. Mawson Infra Gr (NASDAQ:MIGI) shares moved upwards by 8.69% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.

(NASDAQ:MIGI) shares moved upwards by 8.69% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million. Core AI Holdings (NASDAQ:CHAI) shares increased by 6.76% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.9 million.

(NASDAQ:CHAI) shares increased by 6.76% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.9 million. Next Technology Holding (NASDAQ:NXTT) shares rose 5.79% to $8.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.6 million.

(NASDAQ:NXTT) shares rose 5.79% to $8.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.6 million. Nvni Group (NASDAQ:NVNI) shares moved upwards by 5.44% to $3.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.8 million.

Losers

Sobr Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR) stock fell 6.6% to $1.83 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.

(NASDAQ:SOBR) stock fell 6.6% to $1.83 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million. Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares decreased by 6.02% to $4.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.

(NASDAQ:CETX) shares decreased by 6.02% to $4.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million. SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) stock decreased by 5.39% to $138.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.3 million.

(NASDAQ:SMX) stock decreased by 5.39% to $138.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.3 million. CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) shares declined by 3.98% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.4 million.

(NASDAQ:CISO) shares declined by 3.98% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.4 million. Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) stock decreased by 3.96% to $3.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.