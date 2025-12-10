12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) shares rose 112.2% to $12.56 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.
- HeartBeam (NASDAQ:BEAT) stock rose 67.59% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $27.7 million.
- Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX) shares rose 46.43% to $5.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
- Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) stock rose 12.22% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.8 million.
- Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX) stock moved upwards by 11.63% to $137.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 billion.
- Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD) stock rose 11.03% to $11.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.6 million.
Losers
- Pomdoctor (NASDAQ:POM) stock declined by 29.9% to $3.8 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $646.0 million.
- Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) shares fell 28.48% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million.
- WORK Medical Tech Gr (NASDAQ:WOK) stock decreased by 18.14% to $4.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.
- NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF) shares declined by 15.65% to $1.51. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.
- Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD) shares fell 11.43% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $28.7 million.
- Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) shares fell 10.29% to $6.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BDRXBiodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC
$5.1326.0%
BEATHeartBeam Inc
$1.2656.5%
CVKDCadrenal Therapeutics Inc
$11.0711.0%
ENVBEnveric Biosciences Inc
$12.43110.0%
EQEquillium Inc
$0.98008.89%
IMRNImmuron Ltd
$1.10-27.1%
MODDModular Medical Inc
$0.3900-13.6%
NIVFNewGenIvf Group Ltd
$1.47-17.9%
POMPomdoctor Ltd
$1.62-70.1%
WOKWORK Medical Technology Group Ltd
$4.51-19.0%
XCURExicure Inc
$6.34-13.0%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.