12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) shares rose 112.2% to $12.56 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.

Losers

Pomdoctor (NASDAQ:POM) stock declined by 29.9% to $3.8 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $646.0 million.

(NASDAQ:MODD) shares fell 11.43% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $28.7 million. Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) shares fell 10.29% to $6.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.