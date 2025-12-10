12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

SU Group Holdings (NASDAQ:SUGP) stock increased by 19.6% to $7.94 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.

(NYSE:GEV) shares increased by 9.78% to $686.5. The company's market cap stands at $169.6 billion. Cre8 Enterprise (NASDAQ:CRE) stock moved upwards by 4.51% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.

Losers

Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG) shares declined by 17.6% to $0.41 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.

(NASDAQ:IPW) shares decreased by 4.79% to $11.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million. Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) shares fell 4.2% to $4.11. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.