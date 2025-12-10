12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- SU Group Holdings (NASDAQ:SUGP) stock increased by 19.6% to $7.94 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.
- Velo3D (NASDAQ:VELO) shares rose 18.05% to $7.78. The company's market cap stands at $137.8 million.
- CPI Aerostructures (AMEX:CVU) shares increased by 12.73% to $3.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.4 million.
- Greenwave Technology (NASDAQ:GWAV) shares moved upwards by 11.92% to $7.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million.
- GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) shares increased by 9.78% to $686.5. The company's market cap stands at $169.6 billion.
- Cre8 Enterprise (NASDAQ:CRE) stock moved upwards by 4.51% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.
Losers
- Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG) shares declined by 17.6% to $0.41 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.
- MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) stock declined by 11.12% to $0.06.
- Scage Future (NASDAQ:SCAG) shares fell 9.7% to $2.05. The company's market cap stands at $164.8 million.
- Hong Kong Pharma Digital (NASDAQ:HKPD) shares declined by 6.73% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.
- iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) shares decreased by 4.79% to $11.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million.
- Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) shares fell 4.2% to $4.11. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million.
