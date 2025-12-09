12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Cypherpunk Technologies (NASDAQ:CYPH) shares moved upwards by 37.9% to $1.6 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.7 million.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) stock increased by 31.28% to $7.0. The company's market cap stands at $33.9 million.

Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) stock increased by 29.54% to $10.83. The company's market cap stands at $183.1 million.

iBio (NASDAQ:IBIO) stock rose 24.02% to $2.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.5 million.

Kalaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KLRS) shares rose 20.04% to $7.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.2 million.

Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL) stock increased by 19.31% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $32.4 million.

Losers

TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA) stock declined by 39.9% to $1.19 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $101.4 million.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX) stock fell 29.44% to $6.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) stock decreased by 21.6% to $15.78. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) shares declined by 18.14% to $12.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million.

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) shares decreased by 15.28% to $2.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.8 million.

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) stock decreased by 15.0% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.