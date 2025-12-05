12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Praxis Precision Medicine (NASDAQ:PRAX) shares moved upwards by 33.6% to $253.78 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion.

(AMEX:PHGE) stock moved upwards by 13.2% to $5.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million. Jade Biosciences (NASDAQ:JBIO) stock increased by 12.74% to $13.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $570.4 million.

Losers

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) stock fell 27.5% to $13.71 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 million.

(NASDAQ:SNSE) stock decreased by 18.09% to $8.65. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million. Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) stock fell 13.57% to $10.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

