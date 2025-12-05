12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Praxis Precision Medicine (NASDAQ:PRAX) shares moved upwards by 33.6% to $253.78 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion.
- Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) shares rose 26.87% to $10.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $866.4 million.
- BridgeBio Oncology (NASDAQ:BBOT) stock moved upwards by 23.65% to $14.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $923.0 million.
- Park Dental Partners (NASDAQ:PARK) stock rose 13.51% to $13.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.2 million.
- BiomX (AMEX:PHGE) stock moved upwards by 13.2% to $5.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million.
- Jade Biosciences (NASDAQ:JBIO) stock increased by 12.74% to $13.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $570.4 million.
Losers
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) stock fell 27.5% to $13.71 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 million.
- Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) stock fell 24.63% to $5.08. The company's market cap stands at $42.9 million.
- Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) stock decreased by 20.69% to $5.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $265.0 million.
- Polyrizon (NASDAQ:PLRZ) shares fell 18.21% to $11.86. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million.
- Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) stock decreased by 18.09% to $8.65. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.
- Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) stock fell 13.57% to $10.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
