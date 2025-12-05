12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT) stock moved upwards by 28.1% to $10.91 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $198.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NYSE:CHPT) stock moved upwards by 28.1% to $10.91 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $198.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) shares increased by 26.99% to $5.25. The company's market cap stands at $88.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

(NASDAQ:TORO) shares increased by 26.99% to $5.25. The company's market cap stands at $88.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today. Lichen International (NASDAQ:LICN) stock moved upwards by 18.43% to $3.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.8 million.

(NASDAQ:LICN) stock moved upwards by 18.43% to $3.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.8 million. Click Holdings (NASDAQ:CLIK) shares increased by 15.86% to $6.6. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.

(NASDAQ:CLIK) shares increased by 15.86% to $6.6. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million. Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) stock moved upwards by 15.53% to $2.22. The company's market cap stands at $40.0 million.

(NASDAQ:QRHC) stock moved upwards by 15.53% to $2.22. The company's market cap stands at $40.0 million. Concorde Intl Gr (NASDAQ:CIGL) shares increased by 15.38% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $41.1 million.

Losers

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) stock fell 25.6% to $62.81 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 billion.

(NYSE:PSN) stock fell 25.6% to $62.81 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 billion. VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) stock declined by 16.29% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.

(NASDAQ:VCIG) stock declined by 16.29% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million. Argan (NYSE:AGX) shares declined by 12.63% to $311.39. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NYSE:AGX) shares declined by 12.63% to $311.39. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Terrestrial Energy (NASDAQ:IMSR) stock decreased by 11.59% to $9.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $882.3 million.

(NASDAQ:IMSR) stock decreased by 11.59% to $9.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $882.3 million. Micropolis Hldgs (AMEX:MCRP) stock fell 11.17% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $39.0 million.

(AMEX:MCRP) stock fell 11.17% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $39.0 million. Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) stock declined by 11.06% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.