12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT) stock moved upwards by 28.1% to $10.91 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $198.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) shares increased by 26.99% to $5.25. The company's market cap stands at $88.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Lichen International (NASDAQ:LICN) stock moved upwards by 18.43% to $3.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.8 million.
- Click Holdings (NASDAQ:CLIK) shares increased by 15.86% to $6.6. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.
- Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) stock moved upwards by 15.53% to $2.22. The company's market cap stands at $40.0 million.
- Concorde Intl Gr (NASDAQ:CIGL) shares increased by 15.38% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $41.1 million.
Losers
- Parsons (NYSE:PSN) stock fell 25.6% to $62.81 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 billion.
- VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) stock declined by 16.29% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
- Argan (NYSE:AGX) shares declined by 12.63% to $311.39. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Terrestrial Energy (NASDAQ:IMSR) stock decreased by 11.59% to $9.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $882.3 million.
- Micropolis Hldgs (AMEX:MCRP) stock fell 11.17% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $39.0 million.
- Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) stock declined by 11.06% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
