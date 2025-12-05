movers image
December 5, 2025 12:05 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT) stock moved upwards by 28.1% to $10.91 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $198.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) shares increased by 26.99% to $5.25. The company's market cap stands at $88.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Lichen International (NASDAQ:LICN) stock moved upwards by 18.43% to $3.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.8 million.
  • Click Holdings (NASDAQ:CLIK) shares increased by 15.86% to $6.6. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.
  • Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) stock moved upwards by 15.53% to $2.22. The company's market cap stands at $40.0 million.
  • Concorde Intl Gr (NASDAQ:CIGL) shares increased by 15.38% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $41.1 million.

Losers

  • Parsons (NYSE:PSN) stock fell 25.6% to $62.81 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 billion.
  • VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) stock declined by 16.29% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
  • Argan (NYSE:AGX) shares declined by 12.63% to $311.39. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Terrestrial Energy (NASDAQ:IMSR) stock decreased by 11.59% to $9.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $882.3 million.
  • Micropolis Hldgs (AMEX:MCRP) stock fell 11.17% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $39.0 million.
  • Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) stock declined by 11.06% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

