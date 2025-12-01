12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares rose 11.0% to $3.62 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million.
- PowerBank (NASDAQ:SUUN) stock moved upwards by 8.07% to $1.74. The company's market cap stands at $58.9 million.
- Smart Logistics Global (NASDAQ:SLGB) shares rose 7.42% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $71.7 million.
- Lichen International (NASDAQ:LICN) shares increased by 7.36% to $3.06. The company's market cap stands at $46.5 million.
- Concorde Intl Gr (NASDAQ:CIGL) stock increased by 7.18% to $1.94. The company's market cap stands at $40.8 million.
- Li Bang International (NASDAQ:LBGJ) shares rose 4.93% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 million.
Losers
- Ryde Group (AMEX:RYDE) shares declined by 27.0% to $0.38 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 million.
- CEA Industries (NASDAQ:BNC) stock fell 11.67% to $6.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $310.1 million.
- Velo3D (NASDAQ:VELO) stock declined by 7.67% to $4.94. The company's market cap stands at $111.8 million.
- Skyline Builders Group (NASDAQ:SKBL) stock fell 7.26% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $70.5 million.
- Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE) stock fell 7.11% to $3.14. The company's market cap stands at $75.9 million.
- BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) shares declined by 6.27% to $4.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.8 million.
