December 1, 2025 7:05 AM 1 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares rose 11.0% to $3.62 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million.
  • PowerBank (NASDAQ:SUUN) stock moved upwards by 8.07% to $1.74. The company's market cap stands at $58.9 million.
  • Smart Logistics Global (NASDAQ:SLGB) shares rose 7.42% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $71.7 million.
  • Lichen International (NASDAQ:LICN) shares increased by 7.36% to $3.06. The company's market cap stands at $46.5 million.
  • Concorde Intl Gr (NASDAQ:CIGL) stock increased by 7.18% to $1.94. The company's market cap stands at $40.8 million.
  • Li Bang International (NASDAQ:LBGJ) shares rose 4.93% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 million.

Losers

  • Ryde Group (AMEX:RYDE) shares declined by 27.0% to $0.38 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 million.
  • CEA Industries (NASDAQ:BNC) stock fell 11.67% to $6.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $310.1 million.
  • Velo3D (NASDAQ:VELO) stock declined by 7.67% to $4.94. The company's market cap stands at $111.8 million.
  • Skyline Builders Group (NASDAQ:SKBL) stock fell 7.26% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $70.5 million.
  • Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE) stock fell 7.11% to $3.14. The company's market cap stands at $75.9 million.
  • BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) shares declined by 6.27% to $4.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

