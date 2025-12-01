12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Republic Power Group (NASDAQ:RPGL) stock rose 29.0% to $0.52 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) shares rose 12.19% to $30.46. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares rose 11.38% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.

SmartKem (NASDAQ:SMTK) shares increased by 10.74% to $1.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million.

CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) stock moved upwards by 8.74% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $23.4 million.

SOLAI (NYSE:SLAI) shares moved upwards by 8.1% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $26.4 million.

Losers

SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) stock declined by 18.7% to $49.64 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.1 million.

Yxt.Com Group Holding (NASDAQ:YXT) shares fell 8.43% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $38.4 million.

Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) shares declined by 7.95% to $1.97. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) stock fell 7.76% to $3.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.

TAO Synergies (NASDAQ:TAOX) shares declined by 7.66% to $7.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.0 million.

BitMine Immersion (AMEX:BMNR) stock fell 6.86% to $30.85. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 billion.

