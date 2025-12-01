12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Republic Power Group (NASDAQ:RPGL) stock rose 29.0% to $0.52 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.
- Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) shares rose 12.19% to $30.46. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares rose 11.38% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.
- SmartKem (NASDAQ:SMTK) shares increased by 10.74% to $1.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million.
- CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) stock moved upwards by 8.74% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $23.4 million.
- SOLAI (NYSE:SLAI) shares moved upwards by 8.1% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $26.4 million.
Losers
- SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) stock declined by 18.7% to $49.64 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.1 million.
- Yxt.Com Group Holding (NASDAQ:YXT) shares fell 8.43% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $38.4 million.
- Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) shares declined by 7.95% to $1.97. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.
- Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) stock fell 7.76% to $3.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- TAO Synergies (NASDAQ:TAOX) shares declined by 7.66% to $7.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.0 million.
- BitMine Immersion (AMEX:BMNR) stock fell 6.86% to $30.85. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BMNRBitMine Immersion Technologies Inc
$30.93-6.61%
CISOCISO Global Inc
$0.53500.66%
CSIQCanadian Solar Inc
$30.5212.4%
DTSSDatasea Inc
$1.3711.4%
OBLGOblong Inc
$1.97-7.94%
RPGLRepublic Power Group Ltd
$0.559338.1%
SLAISOLAI Ltd
$1.48-%
SMTKSmartKem Inc
$1.5710.8%
SMXSMX (Security Matters) PLC
$47.35-22.4%
TAOXTAO Synergies Inc
$7.00-7.65%
YXTYxt.Com Group Holding Ltd
$0.5861-8.42%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.