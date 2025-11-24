movers image
November 24, 2025 7:05 AM 1 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • VisionSys AI (NASDAQ:VSA) stock rose 29.3% to $0.24 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million.
  • Epsium Enterprise (NASDAQ:EPSM) shares moved upwards by 16.15% to $4.17. The company's market cap stands at $48.2 million.
  • Ambow Education Holding (AMEX:AMBO) stock moved upwards by 9.66% to $4.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.
  • WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD) shares rose 7.22% to $7.72. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Hesai Gr (NASDAQ:HSAI) shares increased by 6.99% to $16.51. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
  • Robo.ai (NASDAQ:AIIO) shares moved upwards by 6.53% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $249.8 million.

Losers

  • FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBP) shares decreased by 7.5% to $1.47 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 million.
  • Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) stock decreased by 7.03% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
  • Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) shares decreased by 6.71% to $1.67. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.
  • Jiuzi Hldgs (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares decreased by 6.06% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 million.
  • Chijet Motor Co (NASDAQ:CJET) shares decreased by 5.79% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million.
  • American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE:AXL) stock fell 5.78% to $5.87. The company's market cap stands at $739.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

