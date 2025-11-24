12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

VisionSys AI (NASDAQ:VSA) stock rose 29.3% to $0.24 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million.

(NASDAQ:HSAI) shares increased by 6.99% to $16.51. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. Robo.ai (NASDAQ:AIIO) shares moved upwards by 6.53% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $249.8 million.

Losers

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBP) shares decreased by 7.5% to $1.47 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 million.

(NASDAQ:CJET) shares decreased by 5.79% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE:AXL) stock fell 5.78% to $5.87. The company's market cap stands at $739.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.