12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Velo3D (NASDAQ:VELO) shares increased by 14.4% to $4.75 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.7 million.

(NASDAQ:VELO) shares increased by 14.4% to $4.75 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.7 million. Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) stock moved upwards by 13.07% to $25.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $708.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

(NASDAQ:LQDT) stock moved upwards by 13.07% to $25.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $708.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today. Magnitude International (NASDAQ:MAGH) shares rose 11.45% to $4.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.0 million.

(NASDAQ:MAGH) shares rose 11.45% to $4.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.0 million. Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD) stock moved upwards by 10.92% to $3.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.

(NASDAQ:JYD) stock moved upwards by 10.92% to $3.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million. BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) stock increased by 10.69% to $16.04. The company's market cap stands at $521.5 million.

(NYSE:BKSY) stock increased by 10.69% to $16.04. The company's market cap stands at $521.5 million. Hong Kong Pharma Digital (NASDAQ:HKPD) shares rose 10.5% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.

Losers

Haoxin Holdings (NASDAQ:HXHX) shares fell 22.4% to $0.61 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.

(NASDAQ:HXHX) shares fell 22.4% to $0.61 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million. PS International Group (NASDAQ:PSIG) shares fell 16.17% to $3.32. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.

(NASDAQ:PSIG) shares fell 16.17% to $3.32. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million. Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) stock declined by 14.06% to $57.18. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

(NYSE:ATKR) stock declined by 14.06% to $57.18. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today. Baiya International Group (NASDAQ:BIYA) shares declined by 13.64% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.

(NASDAQ:BIYA) shares declined by 13.64% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million. Icon Energy (NASDAQ:ICON) shares declined by 13.07% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.

(NASDAQ:ICON) shares declined by 13.07% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million. Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) stock fell 11.03% to $112.5. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.