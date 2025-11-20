12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) shares rose 26.4% to $10.01 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $342.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:CRNC) shares rose 26.4% to $10.01 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $342.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday. Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) stock increased by 16.62% to $9.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $392.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

(NASDAQ:ALLT) stock increased by 16.62% to $9.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $392.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today. Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ:KLIC) shares increased by 14.59% to $40.44. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:KLIC) shares increased by 14.59% to $40.44. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) shares rose 11.04% to $25.64. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 billion.

(NASDAQ:APLD) shares rose 11.04% to $25.64. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 billion. Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FWDI) stock moved upwards by 11.04% to $9.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $720.2 million.

(NASDAQ:FWDI) stock moved upwards by 11.04% to $9.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $720.2 million. Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) stock rose 9.3% to $15.98. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 billion.

Losers

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares decreased by 9.9% to $3.27 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.

(NASDAQ:CETX) shares decreased by 9.9% to $3.27 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million. Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock decreased by 9.78% to $7.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.

(NASDAQ:SONM) stock decreased by 9.78% to $7.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million. The Growhub (NASDAQ:TGHL) stock decreased by 5.91% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million.

(NASDAQ:TGHL) stock decreased by 5.91% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million. Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) stock decreased by 4.97% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.

(NASDAQ:SMSI) stock decreased by 4.97% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million. Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) shares decreased by 4.25% to $41.71. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:NYAX) shares decreased by 4.25% to $41.71. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Core AI Holdings (NASDAQ:CHAI) stock declined by 4.15% to $2.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.2 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.