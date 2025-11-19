12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) shares moved upwards by 43.3% to $6.88 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.

Losers

Inspire Veterinary (NASDAQ:IVP) stock fell 54.3% to $0.12 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) stock fell 16.87% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.