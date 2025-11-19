movers image
November 19, 2025 12:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) shares moved upwards by 43.3% to $6.88 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) shares moved upwards by 38.19% to $7.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million.
  • Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) stock increased by 33.36% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) shares moved upwards by 22.72% to $1.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 million.
  • Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) stock increased by 21.56% to $3.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $476.9 million.
  • Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) stock moved upwards by 19.4% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $507.7 million.

Losers

  • Inspire Veterinary (NASDAQ:IVP) stock fell 54.3% to $0.12 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.
  • Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) shares fell 49.62% to $22.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
  • Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) shares declined by 46.65% to $4.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.0 million.
  • Entero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENTO) stock fell 26.51% to $2.83. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million.
  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) shares fell 17.66% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.6 million.
  • Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) stock fell 16.87% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

