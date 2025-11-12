12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) stock rose 31.6% to $9.79 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $110.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

(NASDAQ:QH) stock moved upwards by 30.07% to $1.08. Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) stock rose 29.48% to $8.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:MAGH) stock rose 23.35% to $1.69. The company's market cap stands at $45.6 million. Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares rose 15.07% to $2.17.

Losers

Energy Vault Holdings (NYSE:NRGV) shares fell 23.4% to $3.29 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $719.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

(NASDAQ:WXM) shares decreased by 18.7% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million. Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) shares declined by 16.55% to $1.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

(NASDAQ:HXHX) shares declined by 15.55% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million. T1 Energy (NYSE:TE) stock decreased by 14.78% to $3.76. The company's market cap stands at $743.9 million.

