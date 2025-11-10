12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) shares increased by 27.1% to $2.25 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.

CNS Pharma (NASDAQ:CNSP) stock rose 13.25% to $7.35. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.

Aspire Biopharma Hldgs (NASDAQ:ASBP) stock rose 12.45% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million.

BiomX (AMEX:PHGE) shares increased by 6.91% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million.

Mira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA) stock rose 6.07% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.3 million.

(NASDAQ:MIRA) stock rose 6.07% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.3 million. Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) shares rose 5.76% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Losers

Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) shares fell 14.9% to $16.0 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $128.1 million.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) shares declined by 8.89% to $16.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $336.3 million.

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR) stock declined by 5.03% to $0.3.

Nanoviricides (AMEX:NNVC) shares fell 4.77% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.0 million.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) stock declined by 4.32% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.8 million.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) shares declined by 3.88% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $158.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

