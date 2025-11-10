12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) shares increased by 27.1% to $2.25 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
- CNS Pharma (NASDAQ:CNSP) stock rose 13.25% to $7.35. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.
- Aspire Biopharma Hldgs (NASDAQ:ASBP) stock rose 12.45% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million.
- BiomX (AMEX:PHGE) shares increased by 6.91% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million.
- Mira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA) stock rose 6.07% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.3 million.
- Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) shares rose 5.76% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) shares fell 14.9% to $16.0 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $128.1 million.
- Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) shares declined by 8.89% to $16.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $336.3 million.
- MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR) stock declined by 5.03% to $0.3.
- Nanoviricides (AMEX:NNVC) shares fell 4.77% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.0 million.
- Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) stock declined by 4.32% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.8 million.
- Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) shares declined by 3.88% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $158.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CNSPCNS Pharmaceuticals Inc
Not Available-2.71%
CYCNCyclerion Therapeutics Inc
$1.8011.0%
LYELLyell Immunopharma Inc
$17.46-0.29%
MIRAMira Pharmaceuticals Inc
$1.470.34%
MSPRMSP Recovery Inc
$0.3090-17.8%
NNVCNanoviricides Inc
$1.69-7.98%
PHGEBiomX Inc
$0.41352.61%
REVBRevelation Biosciences Inc
$1.045.99%
SGMOSangamo Therapeutics Inc
$0.51579.29%
VORVor Biopharma Inc
$18.921.18%
XLOXilio Therapeutics Inc
$0.7974-1.19%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.