12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) shares rose 116.9% to $4.75 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:MSGM) shares rose 116.9% to $4.75 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. VS Media Holdings (NASDAQ:VSME) stock moved upwards by 25.87% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.

(NASDAQ:VSME) stock moved upwards by 25.87% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million. ViewBix (NASDAQ:VBIX) stock increased by 12.3% to $2.19. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million.

(NASDAQ:VBIX) stock increased by 12.3% to $2.19. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million. Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) stock moved upwards by 11.36% to $2.45. The company's market cap stands at $212.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NYSE:EB) stock moved upwards by 11.36% to $2.45. The company's market cap stands at $212.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Grindr (NYSE:GRND) stock increased by 8.94% to $14.8. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

(NYSE:GRND) stock increased by 8.94% to $14.8. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday. Amber International (NASDAQ:AMBR) shares increased by 5.64% to $1.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.8 million.

Losers

Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:DRCT) stock declined by 36.5% to $0.2 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:DRCT) stock declined by 36.5% to $0.2 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) shares declined by 28.23% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $60.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:BZFD) shares declined by 28.23% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $60.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION) shares fell 9.68% to $6.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

(NYSE:LION) shares fell 9.68% to $6.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. Global Mofy AI (NASDAQ:GMM) stock fell 9.29% to $1.66. The company's market cap stands at $53.4 million.

(NASDAQ:GMM) stock fell 9.29% to $1.66. The company's market cap stands at $53.4 million. Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) stock decreased by 8.37% to $5.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:STGW) stock decreased by 8.37% to $5.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) shares decreased by 5.41% to $238.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.