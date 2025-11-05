12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) shares moved upwards by 38.0% to $1.49 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.

(NASDAQ:RIGL) shares moved upwards by 23.32% to $35.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $509.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) shares rose 22.55% to $11.52. The company's market cap stands at $310.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:MTVA) stock rose 12.96% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $26.1 million. CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) stock increased by 11.63% to $16.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $772.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:VCYT) shares moved upwards by 10.74% to $40.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) shares declined by 43.1% to $7.94 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

(NASDAQ:SLNO) shares decreased by 23.65% to $48.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday. Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) shares fell 19.89% to $2.82. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:AKTX) shares decreased by 15.01% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.7 million. Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) shares fell 14.88% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:RARE) shares decreased by 14.36% to $27.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

