November 5, 2025 7:05 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) shares moved upwards by 38.0% to $1.49 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.
  • Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) shares moved upwards by 23.32% to $35.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $509.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) shares rose 22.55% to $11.52. The company's market cap stands at $310.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • MetaVia (NASDAQ:MTVA) stock rose 12.96% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $26.1 million.
  • CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) stock increased by 11.63% to $16.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $772.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) shares moved upwards by 10.74% to $40.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) shares declined by 43.1% to $7.94 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) shares decreased by 23.65% to $48.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) shares fell 19.89% to $2.82. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) shares decreased by 15.01% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.7 million.
  • Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) shares fell 14.88% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) shares decreased by 14.36% to $27.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AKTX Logo
AKTXAkari Therapeutics PLC
$0.6700-18.3%
Overview
BHVN Logo
BHVNBiohaven Ltd
$7.83-43.9%
CDNA Logo
CDNACareDx Inc
$16.2111.6%
CLOV Logo
CLOVClover Health Investments Corp
$2.82-19.9%
HOWL Logo
HOWLWerewolf Therapeutics Inc
$1.03-14.9%
MTVA Logo
MTVAMetaVia Inc
$1.2011.1%
NPCE Logo
NPCENeuroPace Inc
$11.4621.9%
RARE Logo
RAREUltragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc
$27.80-14.4%
RDHL Logo
RDHLRedhill Biopharma Ltd
$1.5543.5%
RIGL Logo
RIGLRigel Pharmaceuticals Inc
$35.0023.3%
SLNO Logo
SLNOSoleno Therapeutics Inc
$47.82-25.1%
VCYT Logo
VCYTVeracyte Inc
$40.0010.7%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved