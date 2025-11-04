12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Founder Group (NASDAQ:FGL) stock rose 27.8% to $0.52 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.

Losers

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) shares decreased by 30.1% to $31.5 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:LGCL) shares declined by 11.12% to $2.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

