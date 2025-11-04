12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Founder Group (NASDAQ:FGL) stock rose 27.8% to $0.52 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.
- Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares increased by 19.0% to $18.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Julong Holding (NASDAQ:JLHL) stock moved upwards by 13.13% to $4.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.9 million.
- Kforce (NYSE:KFRC) shares increased by 12.26% to $27.55. The company's market cap stands at $456.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Ten-League International (NASDAQ:TLIH) stock moved upwards by 10.02% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million.
- Greenwave Technology (NASDAQ:GWAV) shares increased by 6.77% to $6.43. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
Losers
- Insperity (NYSE:NSP) shares decreased by 30.1% to $31.5 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) stock decreased by 24.29% to $3.18. The company's market cap stands at $358.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) shares declined by 23.36% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.3 million.
- The Generation Essentials (NYSE:TGE) stock decreased by 12.44% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.7 million.
- Lucas GC (NASDAQ:LGCL) shares declined by 11.12% to $2.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- DEFSEC Technologies (NASDAQ:DFSC) shares fell 9.85% to $3.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.
