12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) shares increased by 105.8% to $4.98 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $225.3 million.

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR) shares rose 99.0% to $0.44.

Rani Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:RANI) shares increased by 17.27% to $2.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $214.5 million.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) shares moved upwards by 17.17% to $3.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) stock rose 14.07% to $2.27. The company's market cap stands at $62.5 million.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) shares moved upwards by 11.65% to $27.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Losers

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) shares decreased by 23.0% to $5.89 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.

NewcelX (NASDAQ:NCEL) stock decreased by 21.13% to $5.75. The company's market cap stands at $30.5 million.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) shares decreased by 14.44% to $1.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.0 million.

Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) shares decreased by 8.95% to $1.73. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million.

VSee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE) shares decreased by 8.83% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 million.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) stock fell 8.81% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.9 million.

