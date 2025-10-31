12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR) stock increased by 36.4% to $0.3 during Friday's after-market session.
- Rani Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:RANI) shares moved upwards by 21.85% to $2.67. The company's market cap stands at $141.4 million.
- Kala Bio (NASDAQ:KALA) stock rose 10.25% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.
- Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:BNBX) stock rose 10.06% to $3.8. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million.
- BiomX (AMEX:PHGE) shares rose 9.99% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million.
- Jyong Biotech (NASDAQ:MENS) stock moved upwards by 6.06% to $46.01. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion.
Losers
- INVO Fertility (NASDAQ:IVF) shares declined by 9.4% to $0.49 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.
- Intensity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INTS) shares declined by 7.55% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $64.7 million.
- Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) shares declined by 5.38% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million.
- EXoZymes (NASDAQ:EXOZ) shares fell 5.35% to $13.8.
- Vyome Holdings (NASDAQ:HIND) stock fell 5.13% to $5.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.1 million.
- MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) stock declined by 4.82% to $1.58. The company's market cap stands at $58.3 million.
