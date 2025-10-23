12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Scienture Holdings (NASDAQ:SCNX) shares moved upwards by 136.2% to $1.35 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $14.0 million.

(NASDAQ:SCNX) shares moved upwards by 136.2% to $1.35 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $14.0 million. Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) shares moved upwards by 82.33% to $7.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $275.2 million.

(NASDAQ:VTYX) shares moved upwards by 82.33% to $7.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $275.2 million. Bioage Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA) shares increased by 35.12% to $8.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $216.8 million.

(NASDAQ:BIOA) shares increased by 35.12% to $8.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $216.8 million. Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) stock increased by 22.55% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $276.9 million.

(NASDAQ:NMRA) stock increased by 22.55% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $276.9 million. Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) stock moved upwards by 19.61% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.5 million.

(NASDAQ:RVPH) stock moved upwards by 19.61% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.5 million. Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) shares moved upwards by 18.3% to $7.46. The company's market cap stands at $238.3 million.

Losers

Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR) stock fell 31.3% to $74.99 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

(NYSE:ITGR) stock fell 31.3% to $74.99 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today. Bio Green Med Solution (NASDAQ:BGMS) stock fell 30.5% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.

(NASDAQ:BGMS) stock fell 30.5% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million. Armata Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:ARMP) shares decreased by 25.25% to $5.27. The company's market cap stands at $255.4 million.

(AMEX:ARMP) shares decreased by 25.25% to $5.27. The company's market cap stands at $255.4 million. Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) shares declined by 20.12% to $155.87. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

(NYSE:MOH) shares declined by 20.12% to $155.87. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday. Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:BNBX) shares decreased by 19.64% to $3.86. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million.

(NASDAQ:BNBX) shares decreased by 19.64% to $3.86. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million. IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) stock fell 16.67% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $77.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.