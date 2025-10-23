12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) shares rose 40.9% to $3.03 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.

Hong Kong Pharma Digital (NASDAQ:HKPD) stock rose 29.31% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) stock moved upwards by 24.49% to $304.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock rose 24.16% to $2.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 million.

Robin Energy (NASDAQ:RBNE) shares rose 21.25% to $1.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) shares moved upwards by 14.24% to $72.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Ambipar Emergency (AMEX:AMBI) shares fell 34.4% to $0.73 during Thursday's regular session.

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) shares declined by 30.0% to $1.87. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.

High-Trend International (NASDAQ:HTCO) stock decreased by 18.82% to $8.24. The company's market cap stands at $62.5 million.

Agroz (NASDAQ:AGRZ) stock decreased by 16.75% to $5.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.6 million.

Magnitude International (NASDAQ:MAGH) stock declined by 13.03% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.0 million.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) shares decreased by 10.86% to $162.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

