12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) shares moved upwards by 18.5% to $2.05 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million.

Losers

Autozi Internet Tech (NASDAQ:AZI) stock decreased by 27.5% to $0.12 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million.

(NASDAQ:LFS) stock decreased by 6.08% to $3.4. The company's market cap stands at $94.7 million. Chijet Motor Co (NASDAQ:CJET) stock fell 6.01% to $0.09. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.

