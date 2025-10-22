12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares increased by 53.8% to $3.53 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 million.

(NASDAQ:SGBX) shares increased by 53.8% to $3.53 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 million. American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) shares rose 21.9% to $2.62. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.

(NASDAQ:AREB) shares rose 21.9% to $2.62. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million. Eshallgo (NASDAQ:EHGO) shares moved upwards by 11.3% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 million.

(NASDAQ:EHGO) shares moved upwards by 11.3% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 million. Greenwave Technology (NASDAQ:GWAV) stock increased by 10.87% to $9.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.

(NASDAQ:GWAV) stock increased by 10.87% to $9.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million. NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) shares moved upwards by 6.74% to $4.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.6 million.

(NASDAQ:NEOV) shares moved upwards by 6.74% to $4.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.6 million. Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD) shares rose 5.9% to $5.2. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million.

Losers

Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) stock declined by 9.1% to $1.0 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.9 million.

(NASDAQ:EPOW) stock declined by 9.1% to $1.0 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.9 million. Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG) stock declined by 8.18% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.

(NASDAQ:ATXG) stock declined by 8.18% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million. PS International Group (NASDAQ:PSIG) shares fell 5.72% to $3.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 million.

(NASDAQ:PSIG) shares fell 5.72% to $3.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 million. Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) stock declined by 5.69% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $167.9 million.

(NASDAQ:LVRO) stock declined by 5.69% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $167.9 million. Rain Enhancement (NASDAQ:RAIN) stock fell 5.51% to $5.66. The company's market cap stands at $41.3 million.

(NASDAQ:RAIN) stock fell 5.51% to $5.66. The company's market cap stands at $41.3 million. Ryde Group (AMEX:RYDE) stock fell 5.27% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $23.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.