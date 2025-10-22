12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) stock increased by 66.4% to $2.08 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.

(NASDAQ:VICR) stock moved upwards by 27.0% to $83.57. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Nuburu (AMEX:BURU) shares increased by 19.52% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.2 million.

(NASDAQ:HCSG) stock increased by 12.61% to $18.66. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today. Magnitude International (NASDAQ:MAGH) shares moved upwards by 11.3% to $1.87. The company's market cap stands at $56.0 million.

(NASDAQ:MAGH) shares moved upwards by 11.3% to $1.87. The company's market cap stands at $56.0 million. Phoenix Asia Hldgs (NASDAQ:PHOE) shares rose 11.25% to $19.47. The company's market cap stands at $378.0 million.

Losers

Velo3D (NASDAQ:VELO) stock fell 22.3% to $5.44 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $139.3 million.

(NASDAQ:STI) shares decreased by 21.76% to $10.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.0 million. Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares declined by 19.17% to $9.53. The company's market cap stands at $24.2 million.

(NASDAQ:AQMS) shares declined by 19.17% to $9.53. The company's market cap stands at $24.2 million. Acco Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ACCL) shares declined by 18.87% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.8 million.

(NASDAQ:ACCL) shares declined by 18.87% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.8 million. Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) shares decreased by 18.53% to $4.75. The company's market cap stands at $192.5 million.

(NASDAQ:ARAI) shares decreased by 18.53% to $4.75. The company's market cap stands at $192.5 million. Westwater Resources (AMEX:WWR) stock declined by 16.67% to $1.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.7 million.

