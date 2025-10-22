12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) stock increased by 66.4% to $2.08 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.
- Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) stock moved upwards by 27.0% to $83.57. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Nuburu (AMEX:BURU) shares increased by 19.52% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.2 million.
- Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) stock increased by 12.61% to $18.66. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Magnitude International (NASDAQ:MAGH) shares moved upwards by 11.3% to $1.87. The company's market cap stands at $56.0 million.
- Phoenix Asia Hldgs (NASDAQ:PHOE) shares rose 11.25% to $19.47. The company's market cap stands at $378.0 million.
Losers
- Velo3D (NASDAQ:VELO) stock fell 22.3% to $5.44 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $139.3 million.
- Solidion Technology (NASDAQ:STI) shares decreased by 21.76% to $10.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.0 million.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares declined by 19.17% to $9.53. The company's market cap stands at $24.2 million.
- Acco Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ACCL) shares declined by 18.87% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.8 million.
- Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) shares decreased by 18.53% to $4.75. The company's market cap stands at $192.5 million.
- Westwater Resources (AMEX:WWR) stock declined by 16.67% to $1.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AQMSAqua Metals Inc
$9.38-20.4%
ARAIArrive AI Inc
$4.75-18.5%
AREBAmerican Rebel Holdings Inc
$2.1370.4%
BURUNuburu Inc
$0.387033.6%
HCSGHealthcare Services Group Inc
$18.5011.7%
MAGHMagnitude International Ltd
$1.701.19%
PHOEPhoenix Asia Holdings Ltd
$19.2910.2%
STISolidion Technology Inc
$10.97-21.3%
VELOVelo3D Inc
$5.59-20.1%
VICRVicor Corp
$83.4826.9%
WWRWestwater Resources Inc
$1.51-17.5%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.