10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) stock rose 25.1% to $2.14 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.

(NASDAQ:JWEL) stock rose 25.1% to $2.14 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million. Ballys (NYSE:BALY) shares increased by 21.28% to $15.52. The company's market cap stands at $628.7 million.

(NYSE:BALY) shares increased by 21.28% to $15.52. The company's market cap stands at $628.7 million. General Motors (NYSE:GM) stock moved upwards by 15.91% to $67.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

(NYSE:GM) stock moved upwards by 15.91% to $67.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today. LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) stock rose 15.32% to $3.01. The company's market cap stands at $47.7 million.

(NYSE:LITB) stock rose 15.32% to $3.01. The company's market cap stands at $47.7 million. ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ:ZCMD) stock increased by 13.22% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.

(NASDAQ:ZCMD) stock increased by 13.22% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million. Fly-E Group (NASDAQ:FLYE) stock moved upwards by 12.97% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million.

Losers

Airwa (NASDAQ:YYAI) stock decreased by 30.0% to $0.07 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million.

(NASDAQ:YYAI) stock decreased by 30.0% to $0.07 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million. Epsium Enterprise (NASDAQ:EPSM) shares fell 23.69% to $20.27. The company's market cap stands at $356.9 million.

(NASDAQ:EPSM) shares fell 23.69% to $20.27. The company's market cap stands at $356.9 million. Chijet Motor Co (NASDAQ:CJET) stock decreased by 19.87% to $0.08. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.

(NASDAQ:CJET) stock decreased by 19.87% to $0.08. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million. Sonder Holdings (NASDAQ:SOND) stock decreased by 15.6% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $16.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.