12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Mawson Infra Gr (NASDAQ:MIGI) stock moved upwards by 23.1% to $1.76 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $29.8 million.
- 3 E Network (NASDAQ:MASK) stock rose 18.01% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.
- BTQ Technologies (NASDAQ:BTQ) stock rose 14.27% to $12.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) stock increased by 12.83% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million.
- Cloudastructure (NASDAQ:CSAI) shares moved upwards by 9.28% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $25.9 million.
- CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) stock increased by 8.79% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 million.
Losers
- UTime (NASDAQ:WTO) shares decreased by 87.4% to $0.15 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million.
- Republic Power Group (NASDAQ:RPGL) stock declined by 54.64% to $1.86. The company's market cap stands at $71.1 million.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) shares declined by 26.08% to $10.96. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) stock fell 23.46% to $10.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.1 million.
- Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) shares decreased by 18.84% to $6.81. The company's market cap stands at $576.1 million.
- Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) stock fell 18.84% to $43.4. The company's market cap stands at $817.6 million.
