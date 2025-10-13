12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares moved upwards by 74.3% to $18.04 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.

Losers

Solidion Technology (NASDAQ:STI) stock fell 15.8% to $18.14 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 million.

(NASDAQ:DFLI) shares decreased by 7.65% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.4 million. Earlyworks Co (NASDAQ:ELWS) shares decreased by 7.46% to $3.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.