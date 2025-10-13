12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares moved upwards by 74.3% to $18.04 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.
- Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) stock increased by 24.82% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.5 million.
- Greenwave Technology (NASDAQ:GWAV) stock moved upwards by 18.68% to $10.1. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.
- Westwater Resources (AMEX:WWR) stock rose 12.49% to $2.88. The company's market cap stands at $170.7 million.
- Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) shares rose 11.7% to $3.77. The company's market cap stands at $357.8 million.
- Royalty Management Hldgs (NASDAQ:RMCO) stock increased by 8.97% to $3.4. The company's market cap stands at $45.4 million.
Losers
- Solidion Technology (NASDAQ:STI) stock fell 15.8% to $18.14 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 million.
- Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) shares fell 11.29% to $7.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.
- Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG) shares declined by 8.61% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.
- XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH) stock decreased by 8.39% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $49.1 million.
- Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ:DFLI) shares decreased by 7.65% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.4 million.
- Earlyworks Co (NASDAQ:ELWS) shares decreased by 7.46% to $3.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
