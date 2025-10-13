11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Solidion Technology (NASDAQ:STI) shares rose 333.5% to $23.8 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.

Losers

MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) stock decreased by 23.8% to $0.76 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $76.6 million.

(AMEX:GPUS) stock fell 9.9% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.8 million. Phoenix Asia Hldgs (NASDAQ:PHOE) stock decreased by 9.86% to $12.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $293.7 million.

