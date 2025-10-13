11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Solidion Technology (NASDAQ:STI) shares rose 333.5% to $23.8 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.
- ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) stock increased by 187.98% to $11.98. The company's market cap stands at $66.6 million.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares rose 91.06% to $10.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.
- XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH) shares increased by 45.25% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $49.1 million.
- Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) stock increased by 34.77% to $3.99. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million.
- Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST) shares rose 32.46% to $5.1. The company's market cap stands at $32.5 million.
Losers
- MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) stock decreased by 23.8% to $0.76 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $76.6 million.
- High-Trend International (NASDAQ:HTCO) stock declined by 20.44% to $6.45. The company's market cap stands at $49.9 million.
- Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares declined by 13.63% to $5.39. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.
- Hyperscale Data (AMEX:GPUS) stock fell 9.9% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.8 million.
- Phoenix Asia Hldgs (NASDAQ:PHOE) stock decreased by 9.86% to $12.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $293.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
GPUSHyperscale Data Inc
$0.4322-9.94%
GWHESS Tech Inc
$12.01188.7%
HTCOHigh-Trend International Group
$6.83-15.7%
IPDNProfessional Diversity Network Inc
$3.9734.1%
PHOEPhoenix Asia Holdings Ltd
$12.26-9.85%
SDSTStardust Power Inc
$5.0932.2%
SGBXSafe & Green Holdings Corp
$5.41-13.3%
STISolidion Technology Inc
$21.72295.6%
XCHXCHG Ltd
$1.2449.8%
YGMZMingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd
$0.7778-22.2%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.