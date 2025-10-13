12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

TAO Synergies (NASDAQ:TAOX) stock increased by 31.6% to $9.07 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million.

(NASDAQ:BLBX) shares moved upwards by 28.83% to $10.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.2 million.

(NASDAQ:CAN) shares rose 27.43% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $501.7 million.

(NASDAQ:NVTS) stock moved upwards by 22.57% to $10.09. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.

(NYSE:QBTS) stock moved upwards by 22.15% to $40.34. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 billion.

(NASDAQ:BITF) stock rose 21.9% to $5.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.

Losers

TON Strategy (NASDAQ:TONX) stock fell 13.9% to $4.79 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $331.1 million.

(NASDAQ:MFH) shares declined by 13.73% to $19.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

(NASDAQ:STAI) shares declined by 12.26% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.3 million.

(NASDAQ:NTRP) shares decreased by 11.83% to $3.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.8 million.

(NASDAQ:ARBKL) shares decreased by 10.89% to $2.21.

(NASDAQ:BNZI) stock declined by 8.85% to $3.04. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.

