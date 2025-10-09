12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Ambow Education Holding (AMEX:AMBO) shares rose 41.2% to $5.04 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.

Losers

ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ:ZCMD) stock fell 25.0% to $0.85 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.5 million.

(NASDAQ:FTEL) stock decreased by 13.08% to $5.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million. AsiaStrategy (NASDAQ:SORA) shares decreased by 9.88% to $6.3. The company's market cap stands at $173.7 million.

