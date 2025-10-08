12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:BNZI) stock increased by 18.79% to $3.85. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million. Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) shares increased by 18.55% to $2.71. The company's market cap stands at $248.8 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:AEVA) stock fell 10.44% to $15.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $993.6 million. Mawson Infra Gr (NASDAQ:MIGI) stock fell 8.84% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.3 million.

