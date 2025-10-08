12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL) stock increased by 50.6% to $33.88 during Wednesday's regular session.
- Soluna Holdings (NASDAQ:SLNH) stock increased by 27.83% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $124.9 million.
- Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) stock increased by 21.15% to $29.32. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 billion.
- Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) shares increased by 20.21% to $8.16. The company's market cap stands at $26.8 million.
- Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) stock increased by 18.79% to $3.85. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million.
- Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) shares increased by 18.55% to $2.71. The company's market cap stands at $248.8 million.
Losers
- Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) shares fell 19.0% to $0.65 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million.
- Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) shares declined by 15.97% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $28.6 million.
- Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) stock declined by 15.8% to $22.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS) shares fell 11.19% to $4.05. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 million.
- Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA) stock fell 10.44% to $15.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $993.6 million.
- Mawson Infra Gr (NASDAQ:MIGI) stock fell 8.84% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
