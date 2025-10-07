12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Springview Holdings (NASDAQ:SPHL) shares increased by 69.3% to $1.03 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.

Losers

Zeta Network Group (NASDAQ:ZNB) shares fell 7.4% to $3.15 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.

(NASDAQ:GORV) shares declined by 3.52% to $2.47. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million. EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) shares fell 2.74% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 million.

