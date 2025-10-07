October 7, 2025 5:07 PM 1 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Springview Holdings (NASDAQ:SPHL) shares increased by 69.3% to $1.03 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.
  • Boqii Holding (AMEX:BQ) shares increased by 25.45% to $14.49. The company's market cap stands at $46.0 million.
  • StableX Technologies (NASDAQ:SBLX) stock moved upwards by 7.02% to $6.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
  • ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) stock rose 4.4% to $3.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.
  • Connexa Sports Techs (NASDAQ:YYAI) shares moved upwards by 4.22% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $36.5 million.
  • Emerson Radio (AMEX:MSN) shares increased by 3.59% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.

Losers

  • Zeta Network Group (NASDAQ:ZNB) shares fell 7.4% to $3.15 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.
  • Leslies (NASDAQ:LESL) shares decreased by 5.99% to $4.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.9 million.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares fell 5.01% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.
  • Epsium Enterprise (NASDAQ:EPSM) shares declined by 4.14% to $29.0. The company's market cap stands at $401.7 million.
  • Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:GORV) shares declined by 3.52% to $2.47. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million.
  • EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) shares fell 2.74% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

