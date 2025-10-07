12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Lakeside Holding (NASDAQ:LSH) shares increased by 10.9% to $1.53 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.1 million.

(NASDAQ:LSH) shares increased by 10.9% to $1.53 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.1 million. Samfine Creation Holdings (NASDAQ:SFHG) stock rose 8.62% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 million.

(NASDAQ:SFHG) stock rose 8.62% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 million. Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) shares moved upwards by 7.6% to $7.5. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million.

(NASDAQ:QH) shares moved upwards by 7.6% to $7.5. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million. Ryde Group (AMEX:RYDE) stock moved upwards by 7.31% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 million.

(AMEX:RYDE) stock moved upwards by 7.31% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 million. Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) stock increased by 4.79% to $3.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.

(NASDAQ:IPDN) stock increased by 4.79% to $3.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million. SES AI (NYSE:SES) stock moved upwards by 4.79% to $2.84. The company's market cap stands at $891.4 million.

Losers

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) stock fell 8.8% to $17.24 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 billion.

(NYSE:JOBY) stock fell 8.8% to $17.24 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 billion. Phoenix Asia Hldgs (NASDAQ:PHOE) shares decreased by 6.14% to $15.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $255.9 million.

(NASDAQ:PHOE) shares decreased by 6.14% to $15.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $255.9 million. Redwire (NYSE:RDW) shares decreased by 6.11% to $10.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.

(NYSE:RDW) shares decreased by 6.11% to $10.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) stock fell 5.16% to $3.86. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.

(NASDAQ:CISS) stock fell 5.16% to $3.86. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million. Megan Holdings (NASDAQ:MGN) shares declined by 5.1% to $2.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.3 million.

(NASDAQ:MGN) shares declined by 5.1% to $2.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.3 million. Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD) stock declined by 5.04% to $0.13. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.