12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) stock rose 389.2% to $43.15 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) shares increased by 130.58% to $2.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.4 million.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) shares increased by 54.86% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million.

Streamex (NASDAQ:STEX) shares rose 31.18% to $6.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $184.8 million.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) shares moved upwards by 30.21% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.5 million.

Kalaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KLRS) shares rose 29.06% to $8.57. The company's market cap stands at $124.1 million.

Losers

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE) shares fell 59.8% to $1.91 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.1 million.

Baird Medical Investment (NASDAQ:BDMD) stock declined by 21.64% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.5 million.

AquaBounty Techs (NASDAQ:AQB) stock declined by 19.74% to $1.83. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.

Q/C Technologies (NASDAQ:QCLS) shares fell 12.87% to $5.01. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million.

Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR) stock fell 11.32% to $4.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.6 million.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) stock declined by 10.77% to $2.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.