12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Youxin Technology (NASDAQ:YAAS) shares increased by 17.4% to $3.03 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
- Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) stock rose 7.58% to $3.12.
- Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) shares increased by 3.64% to $3.7. The company's market cap stands at $117.5 million.
- Mawson Infra Gr (NASDAQ:MIGI) stock increased by 3.61% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $17.4 million.
- Hitek Global (NASDAQ:HKIT) shares increased by 3.24% to $1.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.4 million.
- Soluna Holdings (NASDAQ:SLNH) shares rose 3.15% to $2.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $151.9 million.
Losers
- UTime (NASDAQ:WTO) stock decreased by 5.7% to $1.1 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 million.
- Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) shares fell 4.23% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
- Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) shares declined by 3.43% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million.
- SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) shares fell 3.11% to $17.8. The company's market cap stands at $963.5 million.
- CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) shares decreased by 2.86% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million.
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) stock declined by 2.71% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $24.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ARBKArgo Blockchain PLC
$0.403019.2%
ARBKLArgo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026
$2.713.83%
CCTGCCSC Technology International Holdings Ltd
$1.268.62%
HKITHitek Global Inc
$1.912.69%
MIGIMawson Infrastructure Group Inc
$0.8000-4.51%
MOVEMovano Inc
$0.65544.33%
RSSSResearch Solutions Inc
$3.641.68%
SKYTSkyWater Technology Inc
$17.90-10.5%
SLNHSoluna Holdings Inc
$2.25-8.91%
WTOUTime Ltd
$1.13-%
YAASYouxin Technology Ltd
$2.684.69%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.