12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Youxin Technology (NASDAQ:YAAS) shares increased by 17.4% to $3.03 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.

(NASDAQ:YAAS) shares increased by 17.4% to $3.03 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million. Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) stock rose 7.58% to $3.12.

(NASDAQ:ARBKL) stock rose 7.58% to $3.12. Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) shares increased by 3.64% to $3.7. The company's market cap stands at $117.5 million.

(NASDAQ:RSSS) shares increased by 3.64% to $3.7. The company's market cap stands at $117.5 million. Mawson Infra Gr (NASDAQ:MIGI) stock increased by 3.61% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $17.4 million.

(NASDAQ:MIGI) stock increased by 3.61% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $17.4 million. Hitek Global (NASDAQ:HKIT) shares increased by 3.24% to $1.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.4 million.

(NASDAQ:HKIT) shares increased by 3.24% to $1.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.4 million. Soluna Holdings (NASDAQ:SLNH) shares rose 3.15% to $2.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $151.9 million.

Losers

UTime (NASDAQ:WTO) stock decreased by 5.7% to $1.1 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 million.

(NASDAQ:WTO) stock decreased by 5.7% to $1.1 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 million. Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) shares fell 4.23% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.

(NASDAQ:MOVE) shares fell 4.23% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million. Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) shares declined by 3.43% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million.

(NASDAQ:ANY) shares declined by 3.43% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million. SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) shares fell 3.11% to $17.8. The company's market cap stands at $963.5 million.

(NASDAQ:SKYT) shares fell 3.11% to $17.8. The company's market cap stands at $963.5 million. CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) shares decreased by 2.86% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million.

(NASDAQ:CCTG) shares decreased by 2.86% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million. Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) stock declined by 2.71% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $24.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.