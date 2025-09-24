12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Integral Ad Science Holdi IAS shares increased by 20.4% to $10.19 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

Phoenix New Media FENG shares rose 17.35% to $3.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.8 million.

Cardlytics CDLX stock increased by 15.07% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.2 million.

Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI stock moved upwards by 13.0% to $6.95. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.

Direct Digital Holdings DRCT shares moved upwards by 12.23% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.

PSQ Holdings PSQH stock moved upwards by 10.99% to $2.67. The company's market cap stands at $110.6 million.

Losers

CTW Cayman CTW stock decreased by 16.3% to $2.11 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $157.2 million.

Super League Enterprise SLE shares fell 15.87% to $7.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.

Pop Culture Gr CPOP stock declined by 12.38% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.5 million.

QMMM Holdings QMMM shares fell 8.61% to $99.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion.

iHeartMedia IHRT stock declined by 8.09% to $2.73. The company's market cap stands at $445.9 million.

Kuke Music Hldg KUKE stock declined by 8.03% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.