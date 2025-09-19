12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Zeta Network Group ZNB shares moved upwards by 10.8% to $1.95 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.
- Robo.ai AIIO shares moved upwards by 6.09% to $1.74. The company's market cap stands at $657.2 million.
- Vision Marine Techs VMAR shares increased by 4.96% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.
- Genuine Parts GPC stock moved upwards by 4.12% to $143.0. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 billion.
- RCI Hospitality Hldgs RICK shares moved upwards by 4.02% to $28.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $245.6 million.
- YSX Tech Co YSXT shares rose 3.92% to $2.91. The company's market cap stands at $74.2 million.
Losers
- Chijet Motor Co CJET stock declined by 13.5% to $0.25 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million.
- J-Star Holding YMAT shares fell 10.18% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.8 million.
- Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock declined by 5.67% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million.
- Park Ha Biological Tech PHH stock fell 5.42% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 million.
- Springview Holdings SPHL shares decreased by 5.39% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.
- Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU shares declined by 5.12% to $4.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
